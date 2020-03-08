Colorado State Patrol: Two drivers dead in separate crashes after hitting semitrailer

Top Stories

DENVER - A semitrailer was struck by two vehicles in back-to-back crashes in northeastern Colorado. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

The Colorado State Patrol says the semitrailer was northbound at 1:20 a.m. Saturday when a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the semi, killing the 27-year-old man driving the pickup. Six minutes later, a northbound vehicle ran into the back of the stopped semi, killing a 30-year-old woman.

Trooper Gary Cutler says intoxicants are being investigated as causes of the crashes. The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man from Greeley, was not injured.

