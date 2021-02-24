Colorado families ask for statewide school cannabis access

State & Regional News

DENVER (AP) - Colorado families pleaded with state lawmakers on Wednesday to pass a bill to expand cannabis-based medicine at school.

Under current law, school districts must permit caregivers to possess and administer cannabis-based medicine at school.

The bill would remove the discretion from principals and require school boards to implement policies that allow for access and administration of cannabis-based medicine by school personnel.

Many parents grew emotional as explaining the difficulties children face to take medicinal cannabis at school for conditions such as Crohn’s disease and epilepsy.

Some parents have to leave work to deliver medicine to their children and some students continue learning remotely because access is easier at home.