Fire near Fort Collins is 3rd biggest in Colorado history

State & Regional News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado say a fire that began in early August east of Fort Collins has burned more than 195 square miles as of Wednesday.

The Coloradoan reports that Gov. Jared Polis says that the Cameron Peak Fire is now the third-largest in state history and is the top priority for Colorado firefighters.

Polis says 95 structures including about two dozen homes have burned. About 960 personnel are involved in the firefighting effort.

Officials say the fire has also forced evacuations of the communities of Crystal Lakes and Red Feather Lakes.