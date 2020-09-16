Denver rejects deal with police that would’ve given raises
DENVER (AP) - The Denver City Council has rejected a deal negotiated with the Denver Police Union that would have meant a nearly 3% raise in 2022 but no paid vacation in 2021.
The council voted 8-5 against the deal, which critics argued would have forced the reallocation of $4.4 million of city funds.
The current collective bargaining agreement between the city and union will expire on Dec. 31. If a new deal is not agreed upon, both sides will go to arbitration.
Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement on social media that he was disappointed with the council’s decision.
