Mountain lion management plan sets goals for west Colorado

State & Regional News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A draft plan by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department would maintain stable populations of mountain lions in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reported the plan would establish a special management area to deal with conflicts between lions and humans. The agency proposes to manage lions on a regional rather than a local level to reflect factors such as lion mobility.

The plan’s goal is to establish relatively stable populations in both the northern and southern regions of the state's West Slope. The updated goal replaces objectives for 13 localized areas, including two areas in which lion numbers are suppressed.