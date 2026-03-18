Air Force hires Joe Crispin as new head coach of Men’s Basketball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Penn State alum and former NBA player Joe Crispin has been selected as the next coach of Air Force Men's Basketball, according to a press release from the military institution.

The Falcons are coming off a season where they went 3-29 and ended the season on a 25-game losing streak.

The hire comes on the heels of the mutual parting of ways between the university and Joe Scott in February, who was suspended in January as the school investigated claims of player mistreatment.

Crispin joins the Falcons after three seasons on staff at Penn State and a long track record of leading high‑powered offenses at both the Division I and Division III levels.

Crispin spent the last three seasons as assistant to the head coach at Penn State, where he helped engineer back‑to‑back record‑setting offenses.

Crispin is also a former player of the Nittany Lions, playing as a four-year starter from 1997-2001, where he currently stands as the university's fourth all-time scorer.

Crispin played professionally for more than a decade, including time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns during the 2001–02 NBA season, followed by a successful career in Europe.

Crispin and his wife Erin, a former Penn State soccer player, have five children: Abby, Elijah, Naomi, Isaiah and Daniel.

There will be a press conference to introduce Crispin. The Academy said they'll announce a time soon.

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