Switchbacks crowned kings of the pitch! Shutout Rhode Island FC 3-0 in championship game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks secured their first USL championship in team history after dominating Rhode Island FC in a 3-0 shutout.
The Switchbacks got off to a hot start when Juan Tejada converted a beautiful pass from Yosuke Hanya into a goal in the 22nd minute.
Another goal from Jairo Henríquez gave the Switchbacks a 2-0 advantage before the half and they wouldn't look back.
Right out of half-time, the Switchbacks put the nail in the coffin, Ronaldo Damus went streaking down the pitch to score a goal in the 43rd minute.
The Switchback's victory marks the first professional soccer championship in Colorado Springs and the first professional championship in the city since the Colorado Sky Sox, a minor league baseball team, won a Pacific Coast League championship in 1995.