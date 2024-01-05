Switchbacks name James Chambers new coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have promoted assistant James Chambers to the team's head coaching position. 2023 coach, Stephen Hogan, has been promoted to Sporting Director.

The Switchbacks seek their fourth consecutive playoff birth in 2024.

The Switchbacks detailed the move in a release to the media.

Per the Switchbacks:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that James Chambers will become the Switchbacks newest Head Coach, Stephen Hogan will become the Sporting Director/General Manager, and Alan McCann will become the Technical Director/Assistant Coach.

Chambers will serve as the fifth Head Coach for the Switchbacks and Hogan will be the first-ever Sporting Director in club history. Chambers, Hogan, and McCann have spent the past three seasons with the Switchbacks and have guided the team to hold a 46-36-18 record, bringing them to the championship playoffs for all three seasons.

"I am extremely grateful to the Ragain family and the organization as a whole for this wonderful opportunity," said Chambers. "As a staff, we have looked to retain and bring in new players with the qualities and characteristics that we value as a club. We are all looking forward to getting on the pitch and starting to work towards our goals for 2024."

Chambers joined the Switchbacks after a storied career as a player and one season coaching with the Philadelphia Union Academy. Chambers' playing career lasted 16 years with stints at clubs across Ireland, England, Scotland, and the United States. The Dublin, Ireland native played with Bethlehem Steel FC for four seasons, becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup making 126 appearances and scoring 18 goals in the USL Championship.

The former midfielder tasted some success during his spells with Rovers and The Saints winning a Premier Division title, FAI Cup, two EA Sports Cups, a Setanta Sports Cup, and a President’s Cup. He also made the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland Team of the Year in 2012 and 2015. After retiring as a player in 2019, he continued his post-playing career rise as a coach, being named a full-time coach for the Philadelphia Union Academy.



"I'm delighted to become the Sporting Director of this fantastic club! It has been something I have been wanting to do for many years," said Hogan. "The opportunity to run the entire soccer operations of a club has always appealed to me and the idea of supporting the new Head Coach, James Chambers, and Technical Director Alan McCann is very exciting. They are two of the best in the league. Thanks to the owners, The Ragain family, and the Weidner organization for the opportunity, and I can't wait to see the club continue to grow in the community."

Before joining the Switchbacks staff, Hogan served five years as an assistant coach for the Bethlehem Steel FC, the former USLC affiliate of Philadelphia Union, including two playoff years in 2017-2018. During his time with the Steel, Hogan helmed Reading United, the USL League Two affiliate of Philadelphia Union. He led the squad to an overall record of 22-5-1 in his two seasons with the club, as well as an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final.

“We are very excited to power-up 2024 by promoting James Chambers and Stephen Hogan starting today," said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain. "James has been a strategic leader on staff for years and Stephen is skilled at aligning players, staff, and infrastructure. This promotion will help the Switchbacks compete on and off the field and take Colorado Springs to the next level."

McCann previously served as the Head Coach of the Philadelphia Union's USL League Two affiliate, Reading United in 2018 & 2019. As Head Coach, McCann led his squad to a 28-3-5 overall record and back-to-back division and conference titles while reaching the USL League Two championship game in both seasons as he was named the 2018 and 2019 USL League Two Coach of the Year. From 2018-2022 he also served as a Scouting Director for the USL League Two Scouting Network.