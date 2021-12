The Woodland Park Panthers were unstoppable on Saturday. The Panthers scored 9 goals en route to a 9-4 win over the Palmer Terrors.

Palmer's Shawn Valdez opened the scoring with an early goal to put the Terrors up 1-0.

Woodland Park answered with three goals to end the first period, and never looked back. Rhiley Montoya scored twice in the first period, while Ian Newsham added another.