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The School Buzz: Canon City High School’s choir program continues elite success

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Updated
today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:29 AM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City High School might be the New York Yankees of Colorado show choirs.

The school has a "murderer's row" of talent who, as "Encore!" just won their second straight show choir state championship last month at the Colorado Show Choir, Jazz, and A Cappella Festival.

The group also earned a Superior Rating — the highest score possible.

Ryan Walter is the choir director. 

He said this year has been incredible, and the students have created an amazing culture.

"Really, we are in the business of creating feelings and lasting memories. And in that respect, I think we succeeded majorly this year," he said.

A student-created jazz choir called Striata — formed as part of a senior capstone project and rehearsing during lunch just twice a week — also captured a state championship in the Jazz Choir Division.

Like Encore!, Striata earned a Superior Rating and first-place honors.

Throughout the two-day festival, Cañon City singers racked up individual awards as well. Senior Savannah Cobler earned the Outstanding Stage Presence Award and was one of six Encore! students recognized as Outstanding Soloists.

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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