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The School Buzz: Mesa Ridge HS senior wins prestigious full ride Boettcher Scholarship

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Published 9:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) -- A local high school senior just earned one of the most competitive scholarships in the state — and with it comes a full ride to any Colorado university.

It's called The Boettcher Scholarship. And Irene Gbogi-Emmanuel, from Mesa Ridge High School, is the newest recipient.

In fact, Gbogi-Emmanuel called it a life-changing moment.

She plans to attend CU-Boulder with her sights set on medical school, which is appropriate since she comes from a family of nurses.

"I've heard a lot about what they don't like. I feel like to make changes in the world, you have to be one to do change. So, I want to do the change," said Irene.

She also thanked her teachers, saying they helped her succeed along the way.

Is there someone or something remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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