The School Buzz: Lewis-Palmer middle schooler soccer prodigy on early ‘pro track’

(Photo courtesy Stephanie Gonzalez)

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local middle school student is already turning heads on the soccer field, not just here at home, but across the country and even internationally.

Max Hawkins is just 13 years old and attends Lewis-Palmer Middle School. However, his schedule already matches that of a borderline pro athlete.

He currently plays for Real Colorado in the Elite Club National League -- one of the highest youth levels in the country and a league famous for developing pro soccer athletes. Max sometimes travels to several states in one week just to play in highly-touted, and scouted, matches.

Max has also been invited to tryout camps for the US under-15 national team, a major step on what's called a pro path. It's a track that could lead to a professional career, possibly even in Europe, before he's out of his teens -- meaning he probably most likely won't even play high school soccer because he'll be too busy playing in the professional ranks by the time most teens go to college.

As for where his talent comes from, Max is always training, but it's certainly in his blood as well.

“He fell in love with it, and lives and breathes it,” Max’s dad Toby Hawkins said.

“Days are few and far between that he has off, but on his days off, he is begging me to take him to the gym or to the Air Force Academy to get on the field and practice shots. And he’ll be there the whole evening by himself just training. I don’t ever have to push him,” his dad told the school district. “Maybe other than fishing, he doesn’t want to do anything, but play soccer.”

Max's dream is to also play for Team USA.

Is there someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.