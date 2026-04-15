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The School Buzz: Air Academy HS students hold Q&A with Colorado congressman

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Published 7:38 AM

Students at one local high school got a chance to hear directly from someone helping shape decisions in Washington.

The students at Air Academy High School got a firsthand look at government in action when Representative Jeff Crank visited the school on March 30.

Crank spoke with students about public service, leadership and current events. Better yet, students got the chance to ask him questions during a Q&A.

School leaders say it was a powerful way to connect with what students are learning in the classroom with the real world. It really gives them a better understanding of leadership and how government works firsthand.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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