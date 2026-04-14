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The School Buzz: Mesa Ridge HS touts money-making vending machine full of school spirit

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Published 8:06 AM

Students at Mesa Ridge High School are running a business… right in the hallway.

The school's business club is turning everyday items into a hands-on business lesson for students. And it's simultaneously raising money.

They recently launched a new vending machine called the School Spirit Box. It's stocked with everything from school supplies and chargers to socks, deodorant, and stickers. It's raising money for the club's competitions while also giving students real-world experience.

The club secured a $14,000 grant to make it happen.

"Students get to decide the merchandise, practice real-world accounting skills, and they get to do everything in the machine - designing the merchandise," said Jaqulyn Roades, a Mesa Ridge business teacher.

Xavier Chapa is a senior with the club. He added, "We also do competitions like DECA and FBLA ... those cost money, and to raise money for this and to help students make their lives a lot more convenient ... it benefits everybody."

Students say it’s a win-win — helping fund their future, while making school life a little easier right now.

Is there someone or something remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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