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The School Buzz: D-3 book program carries on beloved teacher’s mission years after passing

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Published 7:34 AM

Hundreds of local students are building their home libraries thanks to a special giveaway inspired by one beloved teacher.

The giveaway happened on the birthday of Debbie Leivers, a longtime elementary school teacher who loved her students and believed in the power of reading. After she passed away in 2021, her family started a nonprofit in her honor to carry on her mission. And now, four years after first partnering with Widefield School District 3, they’re back, celebrating her birthday in a pretty incredible way.

It took 27 volunteers in 68 classrooms across 11 schools in just 2 days. It all equaled to 1,091 students receiving books — more than 5,600 books given out!

"61 percent of low-income households do not have age-appropriate books in their homes. So that's why we focus on Title 1 schools and Head Start preschools," said Carl Leivers.

"It's the only behavioral metric that corresponds to reading scores later in life, so we feel like it's very important to make sure every kid has the opportunity to have those books in their home."

And here’s the best part — every single preschooler and kindergartener in the district got to pick out five books to take home and keep — completely free.

A lasting gift, inspired by a teacher who believed every child deserves a story.

Is there someone or something remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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