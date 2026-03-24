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The School Buzz: Read Across Manitou celebrating books is a huge hit

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Published 7:35 AM

It was a week full of wacky outfits, fun themes, and a whole lot of reading at one local elementary school last week.

Students at Manitou Springs Elementary School spent the week celebrating Read Across Manitou -- and they did it in style. Each day had a fun theme to get kids excited about reading.

Monday was Cat in the Hat Day — with plenty of wacky hats.

Tuesday brought Fox in Sox Day — with mismatched socks all over campus.

Wednesday was Green Eggs and Ham Day — so naturally, lots of green.

And Thursday wrapped things up with Buddy Book Day — where students dressed up as their favorite characters.

The celebration also brought in members of the Manitou Kiwanis Club and other volunteers who stopped by to read to students, all sharing their love of books. 

And the fun didn’t stop at school. Students took home reading bingo cards, with the class earning the highest participation winning a pizza party.

Is there someone or something remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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