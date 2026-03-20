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The School Buzz: Impressive D-3 Science Olympiad team headed to State

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Published 7:47 AM

A group of D-3 students is heading to State — not for sports, but for science.

Widefield High School’s Science Olympiad team is heading to the state tournament after a strong showing at regionals. The Gladiators finished 10th out of 22 teams, placing in the top five in four different events, led by a fourth-place finish in helicopter and another in entomology.

Suzanne Carmody is the head coach. “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work of all of the students who put in the hard work this semester and represented Widefield well at the regional tournament,” she said.

“It takes a team effort to qualify for state, and we’re excited for the opportunity to take our regional experience and build on that for next month’s state tournament.”

The state tournament is set for April 4th at UCCS, where students will compete in events ranging from biology and chemistry to physics and engineering.

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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