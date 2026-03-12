Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: D-11 hosting largest hiring fair in disctrict’s history

By
Published 7:09 AM

If you’ve ever thought about working in education, D-11 has an event this weekend that could be your chance.

Colorado Springs School District 11 says this weekend's job fair will be the largest hiring event in its history. The district is looking to fill 162 "essential" positions, representing several departments: teachers, paraprofessionals, crossing guards and administrative positions, just to name a few.

The hiring fair runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doherty High School. Spanish-speaking support will also be available.

District 11 says it means more than just accepting a job. It means helping create safe, supportive learning environments where students can thrive. If that sounds like you, give them your resume.

Is there something remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.