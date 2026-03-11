Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Two D-20 teachers receieve national award for work with students with dyxlexia

Every school needs teachers willing to go the extra mile to help all students succeed - especially those with reading challenges. D-20 has two teachers being nationally recognized for doing just that.

Jodi Champagne and Kim Crawford just won the Aylett R. Cox ALTA Educator Award. It’s a national award that recognizes teachers making a major difference in the lives of students with dyslexia. What makes this recognition unique is the fact the award is usually given to one teacher, but this year, because they're both so great for all of D-20, Champagne and Crawford are being honored together. It really shows the impact of their partnership in the district. 

“Jodi and Kim make a meaningful difference for students and families each day,” said Andie Ruskin, Director for Literacy. “This national recognition reflects their expertise, compassion and commitment to helping every student grow.”

They both help screen for characteristics of dyslexia. They support school teams, helping families navigate the challenges and make sure the students still succeed wildly. They even train teachers across the district. 

Champagne and Crawford will officially receive the national award next month at a conference in New Orleans.

Is there someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com

