The School Buzz: USA Basketball coaches score big with students at Widefield D-3

Some students in Widefield D-3 got a basketball lesson this week from the organization behind Team USA.

Students at Webster Elementary got a visit from USA Basketball coaches for an in-school clinic: warmups, drills, dribbling, passing, shooting, footwork -- the whole bit. The clinic was meant to help keep kids moving, have fun and maybe fall in love with the sport.

"We go to schools, rec centers, community centers and just try to bring the sport of basketball to some new audiences and really prioritize fun," said Andrea Travelstead with USA Basketball.

Before the day was over, every student walked away with a USA Basketball shirt as well.

Is there someone or something remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.