The School Buzz: Widefield D-3 touts training that helps new military students feel welcome

Military families move a lot. For children in those families, being the “new kid” can be really tough. But one local district is making sure no student walks in alone.

Widefield School District 3 is building something pretty special near Fort Carson. It’s called Student 2 Student — or S2S. It's a program from the Military Child Education Coalition designed to help military kids transition into a new school.

D-3 does S2S training every year for each school. And they just wrapped their training for 2026. The idea is simple — when a new student arrives, especially from a military family, they’re immediately connected with trained student leaders who help them find friends, clubs, and confidence.

Military kids can move several times before graduation. Programs like S2S make sure they’re not starting from scratch every time. Helping new students feel seen, supported and at home. Think of it like a built-in buddy system that's trained to welcome new kids to their school. It's a club ensuring no student is invisible.

"We have so many kids in the military in this area, and a lot of times they can feel alone. It can be so difficult. And to have really strong groups to help new kids is so amazing," said Molly Schuler, a junior at Widefield High School.

Greg Morris, a Widefield High School counselor, leads the training.

"It's big on relationships. Acceptance. Supporting new kids. In my career, it's been one of the best tools I've had as a counselor," said Morris.

