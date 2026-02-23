The School Buzz: Pueblo teacher gets special shoutout from Colorado Dept. of Education

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's not every day your child's teacher gets a shoutout from the state's department of education. But that's what's happening in Pueblo.

Janelle Augerot teaches at Fountain International Magnet School. The Colorado Department of Education highlighted her on social media recently for her work. And it's a well-deserved recognition.

Augerot has been teaching for 14 years. She says the best part of her job is truly celebrating her students' milestones, not hers. She says, "These are moments that will make you cry. We're by their side through the struggles and triumphs." She says she is "forever their cheerleader!"

Lisa Horton is her principal. She echoed that sentiment, saying that Janelle is dedicated, hardworking, and "pours her heart into every student."

"She takes the time to understand each child’s unique strengths and challenges, adapting her teaching to help them grow with confidence," said Horton.

"Through her compassion and determination, she creates a safe, encouraging space where every student feels valued and capable," she said.

She loves her students, no question.

Is there someone remarkable at your school? Hit Josh up! SchooBuzz@KRDO.com.