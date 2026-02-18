The School Buzz: Pueblo charter school gives back to animal shelter through donations, art project

4th and 5th-graders from a Pueblo charter school are making sure adoptable pets go home to loving families through a little effort and artistic vision.

The students from the Villa Bella Expeditionary School held a Valentine's Day project to support PAWS For Life, an animal shelter in Pueblo. The goal? Collect donations to help support the shelter while using their art projects to inspire people to adopt the animals waiting for a home.

The fifth-grade class made acrylic pet portraits of the animals on canvas, now displayed at the shelter to highlight the animals in need of a home. The 4th-grade class made watercolor portraits of the animals that go home to the families that adopt the corresponding animal. Together, they also collected over 400 items for the shelter.

"We are so proud of our students for turning Valentine’s Day into an opportunity to give back and make a difference in the lives of animals in our community," said Audrianna Martinez, the school's art teacher.

Jessica Ortiz is the school's principal, who says the effort was "designed to foster deep engagement and develop character by connecting students to a relevant, local issue."

"Seeing the excitement and empathy for these pets has been truly heartwarming to witness," she said.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Tell us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.