The School Buzz: Impressive Colorado Springs senior offered more than $1 million in cumulative scholarships

Coltin Bridgmon is a senior at The Colorado Springs School with a million reasons he knows he's going to a top university.

Bridgmon has so many scholarship offers (from 13 different schools and counting) that the cumulative amount exceeds $1 million. And the reason schools want him is more than just about his grades.

Teachers and counselors at The Colorado Springs School say Coltin has been named the Kodiak Male Athlete of the Year; he's won the National Honor Society Character Award; he also has more than 200 hours of community service club recognition. Mr. Takacs, his math teacher, also sayd Coltin is the top math student in the school simply because of his hard work.

He's the whole package.

Coltin hasn't yet chosen which school he will attend in the fall. But he did say he's considering studying to become an aerospace engineer or a teacher.

