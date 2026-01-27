The School Buzz: Lewis-Palmer HS gives Alex Thrower a huge party during ‘Wish Week’

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) – Lewis-Palmer High School put on a very special day for another child during their annual "Wish Week" last week.

The student council pulled out all the stops this year for Alex Thrower, who's spent much of his childhood in the hospital. As part of their "Wish Week," their goal was to raise money for kids like Alex, while also throwing one giant party for the 12-year-old, and boy, did they.

A packed gym played the "Imperial March" before launching into a light-saber battle. There was also a dance battle and a game against the teachers, "Are You Smarter Than A Seventh Grader?" Some students even shaved their heads as a sign of solidarity with Alex.

The school said, "having a 'wish kid' to build our 'wish week' around is extremely important so we can make the week more personal."

"It also gives us a great opportunity to connect with the sweetest kids like Alex."

