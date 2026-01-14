The School Buzz: Colorado Springs principal wins pickleball championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs principal is celebrating a personal championship that his students can certainly aspire to.

Jamie Lester, the principal at Eagleview Middle School (D20), is now a national champion in pickleball, winning gold at Nationals in San Diego this past fall. Lester also made it to the semis with his double partner in the doubles category.

What's really crazy is that Lester has only been playing the sport for roughly two years.

Lester says he won a trip to Nationals after winning a USA Pickleball "Golden Ticket" tournament in Colorado Springs. He only picked up the paddle to compete with his dad in friendly competition.

