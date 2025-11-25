The School Buzz: Ute Pass students celebrate donation drive, tape principal to wall!

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) – The Ute Pass Elementary School principal made a promise to her students, and she kept it -- even if that meant being taped to the gym wall!

Principal Jackie Powell challenged her students to raise 600 boxes of food for the school's food drive -- part of their Thanksgiving Literacy Luncheon last week -- and they delivered, destroying last year's record and Powell's challenge, raising 1,200 boxes of food.

Their reward? Taping Powell to the wall.

It was a hilarious, engaging, exciting celebration last week that Powell says makes her as proud as ever.

"Our whole goal is to connect kids to something larger than themselves to get them thinking about. Things other than just me, and so they've learned how to provide for others," she said.

