The School Buzz: Cascade elementary school continues Thanksgiving ‘Literary Luncheon’

Ute Pass Elementary School is celebrating Thanksgiving early for the third consecutive year, and they're doing it with a fun lesson as well.

The Cascade school refers to it as the "Literary Luncheon." Students plan their own Thanksgiving meals for lunch today (the Thursday before Thanksgiving), based on a book, and they make enough food to feed over 200 people.

All the students choose the book and create a recipe inspired by what they read. This year's book is called "Stone Soup." The 3rd-grade class also performs a play of the book.

