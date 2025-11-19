The School Buzz: D-11 teacher praised following Amazon best-seller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A special education teacher in D-11 now has a special book that's gone to number one on Amazon's "best sellers' list.

Shannon Pinar is a para-educator at Martinez Elementary School. She's also the proud author of "Treasured Tales From Under The Rainbow," which is a collection of short stories inspired by real students Pinar has taught.

“As I look back over the years, I am reminded life is made up of small moments – simple, fleeting and yet powerful enough to shape who we are,” said Pinar. “Treasured Tales from Under the Rainbow is a collection of small moments forever etched in my mind. Stories for and about real children I have known. Each story offers something – each holds a truth, about faith, love, and the power of the little things.”

Martinez Elementary School Principal Katie Cincoski praised Pinar’s accomplishment, noting the dedication and passion behind her storytelling.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Ms. Shannon for publishing this beautiful book. She poured her heart into every sweet story, and it truly shows.”

The District applauds Pinar for her creative achievement and her continued commitment to students. Her success reflects the meaningful relationships built within our schools and the powerful stories that grow from everyday interactions in education.”

Is there someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.