The School Buzz: Colorado Springs non-profit promotes ‘Gives Day’ as opportunity to help its students

Griffith Centers is using funds from Colorado Gives Day to support a special Food-To-Table curriculum for its students at its Colorado Springs campus.

Colorado Gives Day is an annual movement that encourages donations to non-profits across Colorado; It runs for roughly a month until December 9; Griffith Centers is just one non-profit where people can donate.

Griffith Centers - formerly Griffith Centers For Children - house, educate and treat children in need of a permanent home. Part of their mission is supporting their J. Wilkins Opportunity School. Through Colorado Gives Day donations, they will spend that money supporting their Farm-To-Table Culinary Arts Program, where 3rd through 12th grade students get hands-on learning in horticulture and gastronomy, which is the art of choosing, cooking and eating good food.

You can donate to Griffith Center's mission through Colorado Gives Day here.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Hit Josh up! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.