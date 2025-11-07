The School Buzz: Colorado Springs charter school receives Colorado voter registration award for second straight year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teacher at Atlas High School made sure that a remarkable number of seniors are registered to vote for the second straight year.

The charter school is receiving the Eliza Pickrell Routt Award yet again. It's an award given to schools that register at least 85 percent or more eligible senior students. At Atlas, 88 out of 89 eligible students were registered before Election Day this past Tuesday.

The teacher responsible? Jenna Wright.

"When I was their age, no one checked to see if I was registered or helped me understand what was on the ballot," she said.

"That experience drive me to do better for my students."

Routt was the first woman registered to vote in Colorado in 1893 and dedicated her life to equal rights and women's suffrage.

