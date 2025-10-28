Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Elite D20 teacher named DOD STEM Ambassador

Academy D-20 is home to one of the best STEM teachers in the country, according to the Department of Defense.

Amanda Trimillos, an English and Language Arts teacher at Eagleview Middle School, was recently honored as a DoD STEM Ambassador, one of just 30 teachers in the country to receive the honor.

Trimillos also coaches four robotics teams at the school and is considered an "exceptional" educator who helps expand access to science, technology, engineering, and math opportunities for students.

