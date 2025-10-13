Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Monument elementary school has a blast with Rocket Day

 Elementary students in Monument had quite the thrill last week launching rockets.

"Rocket Day" was celebrated at Bear Creek Elementary School. Students put their learning into action by building and decorating their own rockets before launching them from launch pads at the school.

The hands-on lesson taught students the forces of flight and gravity. You can learn more about the school's Rocket Day here.

