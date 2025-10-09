Skip to Content
The School Buzz: middle school student preps classmates on safe driving

Published 7:36 AM

A driver's license is a rite of passage for most teenagers. Thankfully, there's a middle school student well ahead of the curve in prepping other students for safe driving.

Holmes Middle School was the only middle school among many high schools to attend a local SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) meeting last month. Among those Holmes Middle School students was Ethan, who took things a step further.

Ethan is passionate about student safety, so he also participated in a CDOT conference on speeding while bringing Colorado's Drive Smart Program to Holmes.

