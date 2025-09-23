The School Buzz: Lewis-Palmer D38 opens Career & Innovation Center

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - High schoolers in Monument will certainly have a leg up on the competition when entering the workforce, thanks to a new center focused on innovative careers.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 recently cut the ribbon on its new Career and Innovation Center. It's already open to students from both district high schools who hope to learn valuable skills and gain certificates in trades such as advanced manufacturing, welding, homebuilding, electronics, and aerospace engineering. There's even a Transitions program for 18 to 21-year-olds with special needs, who are taught life skills that set them up for a successful career.

Amy Sienkowski oversees the CIC. She says the program gets students "work-ready," upon graduation.

The CIC will also soon offer programs in computer science and healthcare.

