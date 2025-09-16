Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Cañon City High School hosts TradeSTART event inspiring students to join military trades

The Fremont Economic Development Corporation sponsored a surprise TradeSTART event at Cañon City High School September 11. The goal? Inspire an entire future workforce to enter into a military trade that could provide a long and fulfilling career.

The event was 90 minutes long and impacted roughly 1,000 students. During that time, they remembered those lost on 9-11, a ceremony led by the CCHS Jr. ROTC color guard, followed by a Flight For Life helicopter landing, Dreamwood Homes building a tiny house and interactive activities geared towards trades in the military.

