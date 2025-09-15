Skip to Content
School Buzz

Atlas High School students take ‘life changing’ trip to Africa

By
Published 7:19 AM

Six high schoolers from Atlas Prep School recently returned from a trip to Africa, where they immersed themselves in the life and culture of those from Rwanda and Uganda. The students say it was life-changing.

The students, all juniors, from the Colorado Springs school learned about farming, hiking and healing in both African countries. They also visited Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda.

What makes the trip more rewarding is that all the students raised their own money to support the vaccination costs of the trip, which total $1,500, through refereeing volleyball games.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.