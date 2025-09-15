Atlas High School students take ‘life changing’ trip to Africa

Six high schoolers from Atlas Prep School recently returned from a trip to Africa, where they immersed themselves in the life and culture of those from Rwanda and Uganda. The students say it was life-changing.

The students, all juniors, from the Colorado Springs school learned about farming, hiking and healing in both African countries. They also visited Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda.

What makes the trip more rewarding is that all the students raised their own money to support the vaccination costs of the trip, which total $1,500, through refereeing volleyball games.

