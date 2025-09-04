Pine Creek High School student’s non-profit helping students worldwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A student at Pine Creek High School started a non-profit that's already helping thousands of students across the world.

Started as a way to help tutor students before taking the ACT or SAT exam, Emma Luu started ApexSAT three years ago. Now a senior, Luu is proud of what the non-profit has accomplished in its short time.

"I felt that since I have opportunities, I should sort of pay it forward and not keep them to myself," she said.

The non-profit has helped at least 4,000 students across the world, including in countries like England, South Africa, and Greece.

