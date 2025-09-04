Skip to Content
School Buzz

Pine Creek High School student’s non-profit helping students worldwide

Published 7:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A student at Pine Creek High School started a non-profit that's already helping thousands of students across the world.

Started as a way to help tutor students before taking the ACT or SAT exam, Emma Luu started ApexSAT three years ago. Now a senior, Luu is proud of what the non-profit has accomplished in its short time.

"I felt that since I have opportunities, I should sort of pay it forward and not keep them to myself," she said.

The non-profit has helped at least 4,000 students across the world, including in countries like England, South Africa, and Greece.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

