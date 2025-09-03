Falcon D49 is a finalist for national award honoring school districts

Now boasting the largest school district in the Pikes Peak region, Falcon D49 has another achievement that could earn it a national award later this year.

D49 celebrated at Sand Creek High School last Friday following the news that the district is a top seven nationwide finalist for the Malcom Baldridge National Quality Award, which is the only presidential award for performance excellence for school districts.

The recognition means that D49 is a "role model organization with proven results."

Peter Hilts, the superintendent, set the award in his sights just two years ago and credits his staff for getting them the nomination.

"We're incredibly proud of our educators and all of the administrators and support staff and personnel that made this recognition possible," said Hilts.

"Being a national finalist here in Colorado is a big deal, and we're proud to share that with you," he said.

Later this month, a team of national examiners will visit the district and those evaluators will determine if D49 will receive the award.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.