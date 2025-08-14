School Buzz: Canon City High School named as one of the most innovative in the U.S.

Canon City High School has some serious bragging rights as they start school this week.

The Carnegie Foundation recently named CCHS as one of the most innovative schools in the nation. Why? It has a lot to do with their Capstone Program. The school submitted this video, showcasing their innovative ways to learning.

The Carnegie Foundation included this response during its recognition of CCHS:

"Cañon City High School, the single 9-12 choice of the Cañon City School District in Colorado, serves students with a future-focused approach to education. Guided by the district’s vision of “Learning for Life,” the school emphasizes student growth and career-readiness for an ever-changing world. Instruction is grounded in clear learning targets and active engagement through project-based learning. At the same time, through a capstone requirement, students are equipped with essential traits, including innovation, integrity, and agility, as well as critical skills such as collaboration and leadership. Cañon City High School is a state leader in implementing the Big Three: concurrent enrollment, industry-standard certifications, and authentic internship experiences."

Bill Summers is the principal at CCHS. He said, "Earning this honor stems from our staff's hard work to transform. That entails a willingness to exemplify learning new skills, no matter what age you are. Our district's motto is Learning for Life, and CCHS staff live it daily."

