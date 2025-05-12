Skip to Content
The School Buzz: D-8 high school sends ‘Green Team’ to Colorado Youth Climate Summit

FOUNATIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Students at Fountain-Fort Carson High School has a "Green Team" that's feeling empowered like never before thanks to a state-wide summit.

The D-8 school recently sent its "green team" to Carbondale for the Colorado Youth Climate Summit. It's where 50 students from across the state came together to inspire action to combat climate change. 

It's a two-day summit where there are student-led presentations, of which they call a 'crash course' on how high schoolers can use their resources to spark change in a world that's "all messed up," according to one high schooler who presented.

Rhyianna Banks was there too. She's a senior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and president of the school’s green sustainability club. She discovered her passion for climate justice after watching natural disasters tear through her old neighborhood in Louisiana. She says a hurricane wrecked her neighborhood and that's why she became interested in climate justice. 

