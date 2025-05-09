The School Buzz: Widefield D-3 high-schoolers simulate train crash in CERT training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If disaster were ever to strike, many students from Discovery High School would now able to to respond.

Students at the D-3 school have been training for weeks in emergency response. It all culminated this week during a realistic simulation of a train crash -- all to become certified emergency responders.

The students are now trained in CPR, First Aid, Stop The Bleed and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). There's a written test, along with the simulation and, once they pass, the students are eligible to volunteer and work within CERT in the future.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.