The School Buzz: Widefield D-3 high-schoolers simulate train crash in CERT training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If disaster were ever to strike, many students from Discovery High School would now able to to respond.

Students at the D-3 school have been training for weeks in emergency response. It all culminated this week during a realistic simulation of a train crash -- all to become certified emergency responders.

The students are now trained in CPR, First Aid, Stop The Bleed and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). There's a written test, along with the simulation and, once they pass, the students are eligible to volunteer and work within CERT in the future.

