The School Buzz: Mesa Ridge High School touts life-saving student-led effort

Mesa Ridge High School is proud of what a group of students recently accomplished over the course of several blood drives.

Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, recognized the Widefield D-3 school as being the host of one of the best blood drives in the state.

MRHS has a club called HOSA, a group for future health professionals, which hosted the blood drives. Vitalant says throughout two blood drives, MRHS donated the most units of blood collected for a Colorado Springs High School, had the fifth highest growth across the region (up 217 percent since 2023), and had the most new donors in the region, collecting 138 units of blood.

Vitalant says the effort could save more than 400 lives.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Tell Josh all about it: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com!