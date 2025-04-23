The School Buzz: ALLIES bridges gap between students with dyslexia and parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs is home to a school that helps students specifically with dyslexia. It's called ALLIES (Academy for Literacy, Learning and Innovation Excellence). And twice a year, they host "Dyslexia Night," a special night to help parents better understand what their children are going through.

THe D-49 school takes parents through a series of work stations, simulating the pressure, anxiety, and frustration students often suffer while dealing with dyslexia in a traditional classroom. The experience makes some parents emotional.

"My kid is in fifth grade. It's the first time I've experienced this," said one parent during last week's Dyslexia Night. "To think that I have encouraged her and I've tried, but there's just so much more that I could have done differently."

And the school recognizes that, although Dyslexia is common, it's still very misunderstood.

"Every student that walks through our door is treated with kindness and respect, but often when they come to us, they are a little beaten down and frustrated from their school experience, so it's our job to build them back up," said Amy Zweifel, ALLIES' principal.

