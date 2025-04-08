The School Buzz: Lewis-Palmer kicks off renovations for new Career & Innovation Center

Lewis-Palmer D-38 kicked off renovations for their new Career and Innovation Center with a wall-breaking ceremony last week.

The building is on the south side of Monument and will be a resource for high school students to learn practical skills in relevant industries like engineering, manufacturing, and other skill trades, along with classes in healthcare and information technology.

The center will open next school year.

"Whether students plan to head straight to college after graduation or directly enter the workforce, the new Career & Innovation Center will provide experience in popular career pathways by providing hands-on learning experiences, opportunities to earn industry certifications, and professional connections; we are ensuring D38 students graduate with a competitive edge,” said Tiffiney Upchurch, Board of Education President.

