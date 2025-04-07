The School Buzz: Manitou Springs students perform suite dedicated to Emma Crawford

Usually, the only time you hear the name Emma Crawford is during Halloween. Not this year. Not in Manitou Springs.

The Manitou Springs Middle School orchestra and choir banded together to perform the Emma Crawford Suite last week. It was a memorable symphony written by their band instructor, Taylor Weimer, and his friend, Danny Tramel, several years ago.

The composition takes the audience through the story of Crawford's arrival to Manitou over 100 years ago, her death from Tuberculosis, and then her ride down Red Mountain inside her coffin during torrential rains.

It was 80 students playing and singing together in a memorable performance that families will talk about for a long time. Despite limited rehearsal time, Weimer says they nailed it.

"After a lot of hard work in class, and only two full orchestra rehearsals, the students delivered a stellar performance," he said.

