The School Buzz: D-8 5th grader teaches teacher how to ride unicycle

It's remarkable when a student gets a full ride. Even more so when a student teaches a teacher how to ride.

Such was the case recently at Weikel Elementary School on Fort Carson. That's where Bobbi Perry, a 5th-grader taught her assistant principal how to ride a unicycle.

Noah Pogar is the assistant principal. He says Bobbi has "mad skills," and wanted her to teach him the unicycle after Bobbi was unsuccessful in launching a unicycling club at the school.

Pogar is learning well, according to Bobbi. Both are proving you're never too old to learn something new and never to young to teach.

The pair hope to give an "epic" high five on their unicycles during a school event at the end of the year.

