The School Buzz: D-11 high school teacher lauded for raising scores, connecting with students

Students at Mitchell High School are celebrating some of the highest reading scores in the district and the school says it's thanks to one teacher.

Paul Blankenship teaches English at the D-11 school. The district says Blankenship has raised his class's reading skills by three and a half years in just one semester, improving seven times what other teachers and students see on average. He says his approach is simple - teach students to be students.

He says he works "with students as teammates and partners and convince them to be a student and invest thought, labor, and time to be successful," said Blankenship.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh at SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.