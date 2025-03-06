The School Buzz: USA Basketball hoops it up at D-11 elementary school

Kids at Fremont Elementary School were able to play hoops at school for class credit this week with a visit from USA Basketball.

K-5th graders got the chance to learn all the fundamentals from USA Basketball coaches this week. KRDO13 spoke with the director of the program who says it's not just about having fun but also about teaching kids life lessons through the game. Of course they love handing out free USA Basketball t-shirts so they feel truly part of the team.

"The best thing that we do is try to tie in the organization and the fact that they're wearing a shirt that says USA Basketball just like our athletes." said Andrea Travelstead, youth and sport development director for USA Basketball.

"To earn that shirt, to be able to work with our coaches and our staff, just creates a special experience," she said.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh at SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com!