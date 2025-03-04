The School Buzz: Colorado Springs charter school touts two award-winning educators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs charter school is touting two recent awards from staff this past week.

Atlas Prep School's Brittany Stroh, director of community programs, and CEO Nicole Amidei, have both been honored. Stroh, who joined Atlas in 2012, was named a winner of the Southern Colorado Business Forum and Digest's 40 Under 40. Amidei was announced to the Colorado League of Charter School's 2025 Hall of Fame class as the most valuable charter contributor.

Amidei says, "Atlas has allowed me to serve in multiple roles, and I am honored to support our educators, students, and families in building a thriving educational environment."

